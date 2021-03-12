Brazil registers 85,663 new coronavirus cases and 2,216 new COVID-19 deaths-health ministry

Family members attend the burial of a loved one who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Campo da Esperanca cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 2,216 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the third day in a row that it has had fatalities exceed 2,000 in the worst run of deaths since the pandemic began last year.

The South American country also reported 85,663 new cases of the coronavirus infection, the second highest number for a day. Brazil has now registered 11,363,380 cases in all, while the official death toll has risen to 275,105, according to ministry data, in the world’s second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.