Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant - Oxford study

FILE PHOTO: Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH/Handout via REUTERS.

LONDON (Reuters) - Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which examined the impact of natural and vaccine-induced antibodies on different strains.

“These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralise these variants, but at lower levels,” it said. “Importantly, the P1 ‘Brazilian’ strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared”.