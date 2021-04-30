Brazil pharma sector calls to reject bill to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical sector associations on Friday called for the rejection of a bill that seeks to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents, saying it could spark international retaliation and reduce medical supplies in Latin America’s biggest country.

Brazil’s Senate passed the proposal, which the government opposes, on Thursday night, sending it to the lower house for consideration.