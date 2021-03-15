Brazil signs Pfizer deal for 100 million vaccine doses: source

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc to purchase 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Brazilian officials have flagged their interest in a deal since President Jair Bolsonaro joined Pfizer executives on a video call last week, burying the hatchet after months of recriminations about stalled negotiations.
Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Brad Haynes
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.