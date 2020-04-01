Brazil minister says 54 mln people to benefit from cash aid amid coronavirus

BRASÍLIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday the government will spend about 98 billion reais ($18.71 billion) to help 54 million informal workers affected by nationwide lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Overall, the government will disburse an estimated 200 billion reais to help companies and people to deal with fallout from the pandemic. Brazilian informal workers will receive 600 reais per month for three months, Guedes said. ($1 = 5.2384 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)