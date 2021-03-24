Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brazil's Bolsonaro pledges more political coordination to fight pandemic

Reuters Staff

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the government will seek more coordination with state governors to fight the pandemic.

After a meeting with state governors, Bolsonaro said there will be weekly meetings to discuss measures to handle the COVID-19 spread in a newly launched committee. The move comes one day after Brazil reported a new daily record COVID-19 death toll of 3,000 people.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, in Brasilia, writing by Carolina Mandl, in Sao Paulo

