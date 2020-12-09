Brazil still weighing priority vaccination of pregnant women

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil is still weighing whether to include pregnant women among the priority groups for early vaccination against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health’s Secretary of Health Surveillance Arnaldo Medeiros told journalists on Wednesday.
He said vaccine makers had not included pregnant volunteers in their late stage trials, so Brazil’s government is still evaluating the question.
