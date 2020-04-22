Brazil will not reach target of 150 bln reais in privatizations this year

BRASILIA, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil privatization secretary Salim Mattar said on Wednesday the country will not reach its goal of selling 150 billion reais ($27.7 billion) in state assets this year.

Mattar said the country’s development bank BNDES will delay the sale of around 70 billion reais in stakes in listed companies, due to the stock market rout. He said he does not foresee good opportunities to privatize other state companies this year. “We cannot sell state companies too cheap”, Mattar said. ($1 = 5.4063 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)