Brazilian homebuilders postpone new projects as COVID-19 hurt sales -CBIC

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real estate industry has seen home sales fall in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, but expect prices to remain firm as most homebuilders are planning to postpone new housing projects, members of the Brazilian chamber of construction CBIC said on Monday.

“We don’t see prices falling even during the pandemic ... We won’t suffer as much as automakers,” CBIC’s president José Carlos Martins said in a webcast, adding the sector expects banks to soon lower interest rates for mortgages. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Nick Zieminski)