Biggest Brazil state's governor extends lockdown through May 10

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest state Sao Paulo is extending a statewide quarantine order to shut down non-essential businesss and services through May 10, governor Joao Doria said on Friday, amid forecasts that local cases of the novel coronavirus have yet to peak.

It is the second time that Doria has extended the measure that first took effect on March 24 after Sao Paulo became the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Christian Plumb)