Healthcare

Brazil suspends trials of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine due to 'adverse effect'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it had suspended clinical trials for China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, due to a “severe adverse effect” that took place on Oct. 29.

Anvisa did not provide more details, such as whether the incident took place in Brazil - where trials are being conducted - or in another country. It also did not say why news of the October event was being communicated only now. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Tom Hogue)

