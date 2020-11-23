Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Sao Paulo expects regulator approval for Sinovac vaccine by January

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sao Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said on Monday he expects Brazil’s regulator to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac by January.

Gorinchteyn said the Butantan biomedical research institute, that is running the late-stage trials of the Sinovac vaccine in Brazil, has now reached the minimum number of infected cases to register the vaccine. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up