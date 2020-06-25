Brazil soy exporters cannot promise China coronavirus-free cargos, ANEC says

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian grain exporters association ANEC said local soybean exporters should not give China the guarantees it has requested that their cargoes are free of the novel coronavirus, as that would require extensive further testing.

Marcos Amorim, director of ANEC’s contract committee, said during a webinar on Thursday that the exporters’ response to the Chinese request will emphasize that there is no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted by food. ANEC’s members include most of the world’s major agricultural commodity traders. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes)