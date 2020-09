FILE PHOTO: An ambulance arrives at the 28 de Agosto hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 874 novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 43,718 additional cases, the nation’s health ministry said on Friday.

The country has now registered 130,396 coronavirus deaths and 4,282,164 confirmed cases in total.