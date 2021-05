FILE PHOTO: People walk at the 25 de Marco popular shopping street before Christmas, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 43,520 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, reaching a total of 16.5 million cases.

The country, which has the world’s second largest number of COVID-19 deaths, registered 874 new deaths, raising the total to 461,931.