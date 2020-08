Brazil daily coronavirus fatalities again exceed 1,000

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 30,355 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,054 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has now registered 3,532,330 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 113,358, according to ministry data, marking the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States. (Reporting by PEdro Fonseca Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)