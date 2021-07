RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,556 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 57,736 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 537,394 coronavirus deaths and 19,209,729 total confirmed cases. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)