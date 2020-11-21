Brazil registers 376 coronavirus deaths on Saturday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 32,622 additional coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours and 376 deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.

South America’s largest country has recorded 6,052,786 total confirmed cases and 168,989 total deaths in the nine month-long novel coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil’s caseload and average daily death toll has been falling consistently since August. However, a modest uptick in cases in recent weeks has epidemiologists warning of the potential of another wave of infections. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Grant McCool)