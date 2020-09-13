Brazil registers 415 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 415 deaths from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 14,768 additional cases, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The nation has now registered 4,330,455 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 131,625 deaths.

In terms of total coronavirus deaths, Brazil trails only the United States. However, new cases and deaths have stabilized over the last several weeks in Latin America’s largest country.