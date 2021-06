FILE PHOTO: A person takes part in an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 64,903 new coronavirus cases and 1,893 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.