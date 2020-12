FILE PHOTO: A man walks next to graffiti depicting a cleaner in protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 964 additional COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours and 42,889 new cases, the nation’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 182,799 total coronavirus deaths and 6,970,034 total confirmed cases.