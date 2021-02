FILE PHOTO: Health workers transport a COVID-19 patient from a Brazilian Air Force airplane after arriving from Porto Velho, Rondonia state, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Salgado Filho international airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 56,873 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 1,232 deaths, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 9,396,293 total confirmed cases and 228,795 deaths from the virus. It was the third day in a row Brazil reported over 1,200 coronavirus deaths.