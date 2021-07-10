Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Brazil reports 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 48,504 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 532,893 coronavirus deaths and 19,069,003 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has the second highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, with only the United States reporting more fatalities.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up