Brazil reports 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 48,504 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 532,893 coronavirus deaths and 19,069,003 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has the second highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, with only the United States reporting more fatalities.