Brazil reports 18,947 new coronavirus cases, 407 deaths

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 18,947 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 407 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 5.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, the third-worst outbreak globally after the United States and India.

South America’s largest country has also reported 159,884 deaths, making it the second-deadliest outbreak after the United States. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Leslie Adler)