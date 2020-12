FILE PHOTO: A screen showing thermal scanning to check the temperature of passengers at the Guarulhos airport, is seen amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 20,548 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 431 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 7.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 191,570, according to ministry data.