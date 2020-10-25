Brazil reports 231 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 231 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 13,493 new cases, the nation’s health ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 157,134 total coronavirus deaths and 5,394,128 total confirmed cases.

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll is second only to the United States, though new daily deaths and cases are down significantly from the worst period in May, June and July.