FILE PHOTO: A nurse carries out a swab test on a patient as part of the new measures of Rio de Janeiro's government against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sao Goncalo, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 433 additional COVID-19 deaths and 25,193 new confirmed cases over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered a total of 181,835 COVID-19 deaths and 6,927,145 total confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.