FILE PHOTO: Lourdes Mello, 94, prepares to receive a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination station for people aged 90 years or older at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 51,486 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,350 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered 9.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 233,520, according to ministry data.