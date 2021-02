FILE PHOTO: Raimundo Araujo, 90, receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from a municipal health worker in the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 59,602 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,330 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered nearly 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 234,850, according to ministry data.