Brazil reports 85,149 new cases of COVID-19, 2,216 deaths in day - ministry

FILE PHOTO: A health worker measures the temperature of a traveller in a sanitary barrier as she and others arrive at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has had 85,149 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,216 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has registered 17,296,118 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 484,235, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.