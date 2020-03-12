Trump says not concerned he was exposed to coronavirus by Brazilian official

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus after dining last week with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose press aide tested positive.

Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last Saturday night. Bolsonaro’s communications aide Fabio Wajngarten, who also met Trump at Mar-a-Lago, tested positive for the virus, his communications office said in a statement.

“Let’s put it this way: I’m not concerned,” Trump told reporters while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office.

He said he had heard about the aide’s exposure but that “we did nothing very unusual.”

Trump also said he and Varadkar opted not to shake hands when the Irish leader arrived at the White House for the traditional St. Patrick’s Day meeting.

“It’s a very strange feeling,” Trump said of not shaking hands.