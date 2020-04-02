UPDATE 1-Trump, Bolsonaro discuss coronavirus cooperation in phone call

(Adds White House statement)

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - The United States is ready to cooperate with Brazil on medical and logistical issues in the fight against coronavirus, Brazil’s foreign minister Ernesto Araujo said, citing a telephone conversation between the countries’ presidents on Wednesday.

Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump did not discuss restrictions on citizens entering the other’s country, nor did they compare confinement and quarantine measures imposed in both countries, Araujo said.

The White House said in a statement that Trump and Bolsonaro stressed the importance of slowing the spread of the virus through “sharing information, increasing preparedness, and cooperating on therapies and vaccine development.”

“The two leaders also affirmed their continued commitment to aggressively safeguarding jobs and incomes, using all available tools to restore global economic growth,” the White House said.