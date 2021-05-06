Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a ceremony at the Sao Sebastiao neighbourhood in Brasilia, Brazil April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga had previously said Brazil is seeking vaccine supplies from the United States.