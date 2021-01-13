Brazil to start COVID-19 vaccination with shots imported from China and India

FILE PHOTO: Employees inspect vials containing CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Butantan biomedical production center in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that vaccination of the country’s population against COVID-19 will begin with vaccines imported from China and India as soon as their emergency use has been approved by health regulator Anvisa, planned for Sunday.

Vaccination of the country’s population will take 16 months at most, Deputy Health Minister Elcio Franco said at a news conference. Brazil is sending a plane to import 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine made by India’s Serum Institute and has already imported 6 million doses of the CoronVac vaccine made by China’ Sinovac Biotech.