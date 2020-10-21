AstraZeneca vaccine trial would have stopped if deceased volunteer part of active arm - source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Brazilian trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca AZN.L would have been suspended if the volunteer who died had been part of the active arm, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
The comment would suggest the volunteer was part of the comparative control group, which is given a meningitis jab.
Participants and investigators are not told which group they are in.
