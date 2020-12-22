Brazil health regulator certifies Sinovac's CoronaVac production standards

FILE PHOTO: A doctor holds a box of China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it had certified the production standards of CoronaVac, China’s Sinovac-produced coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is being tested in Brazil.

Anvisa has certified the quality of Sinovac’s production standards, not the vaccine itself. Brazil’s Sao Paulo state has said it will announce on Wednesday if CoronaVac has been found to be effective against the coronavirus.