Race for a cure

Brazil to offer COVID-19 vaccine for all at no cost, says president

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the government will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Brazilians, without cost or obligation, once health regulator Anvisa gives it scientific and legal approval.

In a post on his Twitter account, Bolsonaro also said the economy ministry has pledged there will be no shortage of resources for everyone who wants a vaccine to get one.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Lisandra Paraguassu, Editing by Chris Reese

