FILE PHOTO: A refrigerated container with China's Sinovac vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Picture taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria said on Thursday that it will receive on Friday an additional 2 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine being produced by Sinovac.

With this new batch of vaccines, Sao Paulo state will have a total of 3.2 million doses of CoronaVac. Doria reinforced that the vaccination should start on Jan. 25.