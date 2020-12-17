Pfizer hits snags registering vaccine for emergency use in Brazil -health minister

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello wears a protective face mask as he looks on before a national flag hoisting ceremony in front the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Pfizer is encountering difficulty in registering its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Brazil due to the level of detail required by the regulator, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday.

Pazuello said Pfizer had presented a variety of demands in order to close the deal to supply the vaccine to Brazil, including a waiver of liability in Brazil.

“We are thinking of accepting,” Pazuello told senators at an audience to discuss vaccines.

Pfizer said it was in talks with the Health Ministry but did not comment on the process with the health regulator Anvisa.

Anvisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil expects to receive some 24 million COVID-19 vaccines by January, Pazuello said.

He said Brazil expected Pfizer to provide 500,000 of those doses next month, China’s Sinovac to provide 9 million doses and AstraZeneca to provide 15 million doses.

Brazil expects to reach 37.7 million vaccine doses by February, with another 31 million doses arriving in March, the minister added.