Brazil approves imports of Russia's Sputnik V, India's Covaxin vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A medic fills a syringe with COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, before administering it to a health worker during its trials, at the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society in Ahmedabad, India, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia’s Sputnik V and India’s Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both.

The 4-1 vote by Anvisa’s board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states’ request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa’s manufacturing standards.