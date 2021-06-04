Brazil health regulator technical staff recommend conditions on any approval of Sputnik V vaccine

BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Technical staff at Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa on Friday recommended that conditions be attached to any approval of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, and that if it is approved it may only be used on healthy adults.

Anvisa’s board is expected to announced later on Friday whether it will uphold, overturn or modify its decision in April to reject the importing of the Sputnik V shot due to a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)