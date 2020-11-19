Brazil will not exempt COVID-19 vaccine makers from liability, deputy minister says

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil does not intend to draw up legislation that would exempt makers of COVID-19 vaccines from liability, the country’s deputy health minister Elcio Franco said on Thursday.

Franco said meetings held this week in Brasilia with vaccine developers should lead to non-binding memorandums of understanding on possible future purchases of vaccines against COVID-19.

He said the prices and target populations will be factors in deciding any purchase.