Brazil will not exempt COVID-19 vaccine makers from liability, deputy minister says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil does not intend to draw up legislation that would exempt makers of COVID-19 vaccines from liability, the country’s deputy health minister Elcio Franco said on Thursday.
Franco said meetings held this week in Brasilia with vaccine developers should lead to non-binding memorandums of understanding on possible future purchases of vaccines against COVID-19.
He said the prices and target populations will be factors in deciding any purchase.
Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese
