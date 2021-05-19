China cuts COVID-19 vaccine ingredient shipment to Brazil

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - China will reduce its shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil’s Butantan biomedical institute next week to 3,000 liters from 4,000, Butantan said on Tuesday.

This means the shipment scheduled for May 26 will now make 5 million doses of the Coronavac shot, Butantan said, instead of the 7 million Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria had tweeted on Monday.

Butantan, which is backed by the state of Sao Paulo, is producing the Coronavac vaccine with China’s Sinovac.