REFILE-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine applies for full regulatory approval in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Friday that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc had applied for full regulatory approval.

The submission, the first of its kind in Brazil, was made by the federally funded Fiocruz Institute, which will manufacture the British vaccine locally. A spokeswoman for AstraZeneca confirmed the submission. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Adler)