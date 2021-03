FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled "vaccine" in front of an AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Preliminary studies suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine will protect against the P1 variant of the coronavirus, Mauricio Zuma, the head of production at Brazil’s Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report on Friday.

The Brazil variant is worrying experts because it is highly contagious and has led several countries to ban travel from the Latin American nation.