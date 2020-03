RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil will partially close its border with Venezuela starting on Wednesday to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, while allowing trucks with merchandise to continue crossing, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta had urged closure of the border, which hundreds of Venezuelan refugees cross daily. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Brad Haynes)