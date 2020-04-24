Brazil retailer Via Varejo reopens 15% of stores, sees sales rebound after coronavirus

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian home appliance and electronics retailer Via Varejo SA has already reopened 170 among its over 1,000 brick-and-mortar stores closed by coronavirus-related lockdowns and has seen sales recover after a drop of as much as 70% in revenue after the outbreak, executives said on Friday.

“It’s still a small sample, but we see sales performing like in pre-COVID-19 times,” Chief Executive Officer Roberto Fulcherberguer told in live streaming with research firm Eleven Financial. He added the company has also boosted online sales over the past weeks after putting sellers to assist customers on online purchases using Whatsapp amid the pandemic. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)