UPDATE 1-Brazilian mills push to scrap wheat import tariffs amid pandemic

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills are turning to wheat suppliers outside of Argentina as they seek to avoid shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, Rubens Barbosa, president of milling group Abitrigo, told Reuters by telephone on Thursday.

Brazil, which relies on imports for 60% of domestic wheat consumption, is pressing the government to lift sanitary restrictions on Russian wheat and temporarily drop a 10% import tariff on wheat from outside the South American trade bloc Mercosur, including Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

“According to the Argentines, there will be wheat available to export to Brazil,” Barbosa said. “But the industry thinks supplies are tight and depending on Argentina’s policies, there could be a lack of Argentine wheat for Brazil.”

Brazil’s agriculture and economy ministries did not have an immediate comment on Abitrigo’s request.

Mayors of dozens of towns near the Rosario grains export hub have blocked ground transport as the country locks down against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Abitrigo executive said the plan is to counter potential trade and logistics disruptions by importing more wheat from other countries. Lowering or scrapping import duties on those imports would help to make that more affordable, he said.

Last year Brazil introduced an annual duty-free tariff quota of 750,000 metric tonnes for U.S. wheat imports.

Brazil is forecast to import seven million tonnes of wheat this year, Barbosa said, adding this is also Abitrigo’s estimate.

Stockpiling pushed up wheat prices in Brazil by 13% in March to $215.55 per tonne.

“There will be no wheat shortages, but the wheat will come at a higher cost. The industry’s aim is to reduce import costs,” Barbosa said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sonya Hepinstall)