Bolsonaro aims to expedite cash payments to poorer Brazilians

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will expedite cash payments of 600 reais ($117) to poorer citizens struggling during the coronavirus outbreak, once the Senate passes a bill that cleared the lower house, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday.

Bolsonaro, who has been critical of state governments restricting economic activity to combat the pandemic, visited a market area outside the federal capital on Sunday to stress the message that lockdown measures should be relaxed.