People gather outside a bar at the Mureta da Urca, amid the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday during a radio interview that the government plans to vaccine the country’s entire population against COVID-19 in 2021.

He said that vaccine candidates that receive approval from health regulator Anvisa may be used to immunize Brazilians.